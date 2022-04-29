Abuja-bred rapper PsychoYP dates experienced dame in ‘Midlife Crisis’: Watch

In this musical piece, PsychoYP seems to lament being caught up with a woman ten years older than him. The Nigerian rapper generously dishes out some amorous bars accompanied by an overlaying traditional Afroswing instrumental. He skillfully boasts of her sexual prowess and how she is madly into him but adding that she might not be that serious since she is experiencing a midlife crisis.

I like the stripped-down music reel—for the most part, because of the short and curly-haired soubrette. She plays the ‘cougar’ who is interested in our protagonist. Honestly, there isn’t much to talk about the plot. In a nutshell, the music video is pregnant with flashbacks and foreshadowing, typical of most current Afrobeats music videos. I long to see a more dramatic or action-filled play in these music videos so that they are memorable and solid in return. I am looking forward to seeing what the rapper has to offer next.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

