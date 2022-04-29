GRUNGECAKE

Abuja-bred rapper PsychoYP dates experienced dame in ‘Midlife Crisis’: Watch

In this musical piece, PsychoYP seems to lament being caught up with a woman ten years older than him. The Nigerian rapper generously dishes out some amorous bars accompanied by an overlaying traditional Afroswing instrumental. He skillfully boasts of her sexual prowess and how she is madly into him but adding that she might not be that serious since she is experiencing a midlife crisis.

I like the stripped-down music reel—for the most part, because of the short and curly-haired soubrette. She plays the ‘cougar’ who is interested in our protagonist. Honestly, there isn’t much to talk about the plot. In a nutshell, the music video is pregnant with flashbacks and foreshadowing, typical of most current Afrobeats music videos. I long to see a more dramatic or action-filled play in these music videos so that they are memorable and solid in return. I am looking forward to seeing what the rapper has to offer next.

Leave your vote

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Mufaro “Forbes” Mujuru

I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.