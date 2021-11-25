Phoenix Suns are the hottest team in the NBA, winning 14 games straight

The Phoenix Suns started the 2021-22 NBA season a bit shaky, going 1-3 just a week in, but after losing to the Kings on October 27th, the Suns haven’t lost since. On Wednesday night, the Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games, defeating the Cavaliers in a tough 48-minute battle.

With a two-point Suns lead late in the 4th, Cavs Foward Cedi Osman committed a foul that reset the possession back to the Suns and ultimately ended the Cavs’ chances. Devin Booker finished the game with 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting. Chris Paul did his usual masterful thing, scoring 17 points with 12 assists, including +10 in the 4th quarter.

Some give credit to the soft early schedule for the Suns winning streak, but something must be said for just handling business. What makes it more impressive is that this is the first time the franchise has won this many consecutive games since the 2006-07 season led by all-time great Steve Nash.

Last year, Coach Monty Williams and the Suns were ranked in the Top 10 in offensive (7th) and defensive rating (6th). This season, while their offence is doing fine considering the league-wide drop, they have ramped things up on the defensive end.

Chris Paul got a taste of his first NBA Finals last year, and all being losing the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the Suns look determined to prove that NBA Finals appearance wasn’t a fluke.

