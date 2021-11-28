Adele’s ’30’ dominates US and UK, becoming fastest-selling album this year

British singer Adele returns to the charts in dominating fashion, breaking records in her first week. Released on November 19, her album ’30’ claimed the throne of the fastest-selling album in the US and UK in just three days, according to MRC data reported by Billboard. Adele’s ’30’ debuted at #1 in the UK with 261,000 first-week sales. That is the highest first-week since Ed Sheeran’s ‘(÷) Divide’ in 2017. The album made up 67% of all physical sales and became the most-streamed album of the week, with 55.7 million plays across all tracks. The album single ‘Easy On Me’ also claimed its sixth consecutive week at #1 on the UK singles chart.

Though this week’s charts for the US has yet to be released, Adele has already sold more than 660,000 equivalent album units, guaranteeing her another number one spot. With all the numbers, Adele’s fourth studio album garnered in its first week, it still doesn’t compare to her third studio album ’25’. In 2015, her album ’25’ was the fastest-selling album of all time in both the US and the UK, selling 3.3 million copies in the US and 800,000 in the UK.

The London born singer has put together yet another worldwide critically-acclaimed album. Check out the album ’30’ and the official music video for ‘Easy On Me’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

