Adele sets new streaming day record on Spotify with ‘Easy On Me’

Today, Adele released the outstanding audio and video for her highly-anticipated lead single ‘Easy On Me’. The cut from her forthcoming album ’30’ pulls at the heartstrings with lines about wanting to be let in whilst drowning and giving up after trying her best to keep her relationship with her ex-husband—Simon Konecki—together. At the moment, the visual is #1 on YouTube’s Trending for Music.
As explained in a recent tweet, the album is about her former husband and what she/they went through as a couple.
30 – November 19 pic.twitter.com/vp6ornlda2
— Adele (@Adele) October 13, 2021
The twelve-track effort will become available for us all on November 19. For now, stream the British star singer’s new track ‘Easy On Me’ below.