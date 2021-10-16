in Music Videos, News, Streams and Downloads

Adele sets new streaming day record on Spotify with ‘Easy On Me’

Reportedly, the British singer-songwriter has topped K-Pop band BTS’ previous record of eleven million streams with ‘Butter’ on Spotify in 24 hours. The band’s song came out on May 21.

Photo: Genius

Photo: Genius

Today, Adele released the outstanding audio and video for her highly-anticipated lead single ‘Easy On Me’. The cut from her forthcoming album ’30’ pulls at the heartstrings with lines about wanting to be let in whilst drowning and giving up after trying her best to keep her relationship with her ex-husband—Simon Konecki—together. At the moment, the visual is #1 on YouTube’s Trending for Music.

As explained in a recent tweet, the album is about her former husband and what she/they went through as a couple.

The twelve-track effort will become available for us all on November 19. For now, stream the British star singer’s new track ‘Easy On Me’ below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

30AdeleEasy On Me