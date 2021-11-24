Bronx Drill artist TG Crippy’s latest track ‘No Cap’ samples Los Kjarkas and Bobby Caldwell

If you’re from the hood, unfortunately, you know what it sounds like when a loved one is on the line from prison, and that’s how TG Crippy starts off his music video for ‘No Cap’. Throughout each line of the song, the sad realities of many Black men in the US ring true. ‘No Cap’, donning a sampled melody from 1981 Los Kjarkas’ Bolivian Folk classic ‘Llorando Se Fue’, details the rigorous lifestyle of some youth in the town. They’re carrying guns to protect themselves, having sexual exchanges with young women they don’t respect, and taking substances. It is important to note that what I have typed here isn’t a harsh judgment. I know what it is to come from such environments, and as an adult, I understand how we—people of colour—become this way.

There isn’t much information written about TG Crippy yet, but based on my research, it appears he is from The Bronx and has ties with fellow rising Bronx Drill star Kay Flock.

As with all art forms, the viewers rely on the artist being authentic, and that’s what Drill music is, for the most part, the stories told from the mouths of underserved communities who, otherwise, wouldn’t have a chance as normal civilians because they aren’t normal. They’re doing what they need to survive because the odds are against them.

Watch the visual below shot on the streets of New York City. According to the comments on his YouTube, a producer named Elvis Beatz made it and finished it off with the chorus of Bobby Caldwell’s classic record ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ interpolated.

