G4 Boyz return with ‘Scam Likely’ featuring G4Choppa: Watch

Buggy and Ice Baby’s latest music video has over 623,000 views and counting.

Known for their humorous brand of Drill music, the Staten Island-bred African rappers G4 Boyz, consisting of Nigerian and Ghanaian blood brothers, return with the danceable track ‘Scam Likely’. On-brand yet annoying to anyone who has experienced and suffered due to the random miscellaneous phone calls from robots and scammers alike, the record title makes you think of one thing and one thing only: Identity theft.

Buggy and Ice Baby’s collaboration with G4Choppa boasts of the now-popular sketchy lifestyle, playing with digits, blending cultures (having white girls eat African food), and why they don’t go back to their exes. Watch the music video below. It looks like a good time.

