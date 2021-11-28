in Music Videos, News

Watch Nigerian singer Victony’s new video for ‘Pray’

During the week, Nigerian singer-songwriter Victony put out the official video for his track ‘Pray’. In the middle of a field, he sits in a wheelchair surrounded by people in black, holding black balloons. In the second verse, everyone wears white, and he sings about facing his fears. In April, soon after he released ‘Maria’ featuring Falz, the Nigerian music industry—namely Davido, Laycon, and others—said their prayers and wished him well ahead of his surgery. According to multiple reports, he was in a car crash, and others involved didn’t survive. We are glad he is alright.

Watch the Splaash-directed music video, shot in Lagos, Nigeria above.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

