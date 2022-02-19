Nigeria’s Oxlade announces upcoming album in ‘Baddest Boy’ refix visual

Oxlade, Afrobeats star from Nigeria, recently released a cover for fellow Nigerian artist Skiibii’s ‘Baddest Boy’, and teases fans worldwide with a tune that is less than two minutes long. With this new video, Oxlade clarifies that he has a new album on the way. Fans are anxious to hear what is in store after his 2021, ‘Eclipse‘ release. With the recent leak of private moments, Oxlade remains focused on his career and releasing new music soon. Take a listen to the teaser and tell me if it leaves you wanting more!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

