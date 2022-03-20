Watch Drake-approved singer-songwriter Oxlade’s latest video ‘Want You’

On the heels of the big news about Oxlade signing his first major-label deal, the outstanding Nigerian Afropop star just released the official music video for his latest track, ‘Want You’. It is a romantic record that explores how far the Lagos-native singer-songwriter will go for love. He will do anything for her, and as a woman with a big heart, it is excellent to know some men still care for women in this way. Check out the video now to see the lovebirds in action.

Oluwaseyu Akinlade, also known as UAX, directed the video. Spax, his frequent collaborator, produced the record. TMXO composed the song. The music video is currently in YouTube Music’s ‘Afrobeats Now’ playlist.

In 2020, Rolling Stone named Oxlade’s single ‘Away’ from his ‘Oxygene‘ EP as one of The 50 Best Songs. In November, Drake showed love to Oxlade by sharing a screenshot of him playing the record to his Instagram Stories. The artist told AllHipHop in an interview that he received three million streams on his record the next day. Life hasn’t been the same for Oxlade since.

