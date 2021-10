Recently, Nigerian star Oxlade was a special guest on a CNN special called ‘My Drive’. As he drives through the neighbourhood, he answers questions. The episode, in particular, discusses his fear of driving, where he got his name, how he started in music, and what he sees for himself in the future. Watch the video via this link.

