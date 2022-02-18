Fivio Foreign puts on for New York in new ‘City Of Gods’ video featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys: Watch

Today, Brooklyn’s Drill rapper, Fivio Foreign, unveiled his new video for ‘City Of Gods’ featuring New York City native Alicia Keys and Kanye West. In an interview with DJ Clue, Fivio mentioned that this record is like the new version of Jay-Z‘s ‘Empire State of Mind’, which Alicia Keys was also featured.

After Fivio Foreign delivered a GRAMMY-nominated verse on Kanye’s album ‘Donda‘ last year, Kanye decided to return the favor by giving Fivio a dope extended verse. Ye actually mentions that his verse is better than Fivio’s on the song ‘Off the Grid’, rapping “Ayy, Fivi’, excuse me, but this the feature of the year”.

The song ‘City Of Gods’ was released on February 11 and will appear on Fivio’s highly-anticipated debut album ‘BIBLE’. Fittingly Kanye will be executive producing the album called ‘BIBLE’. The two rappers have often collaborated, so we should expect Fivio to be on Kanye’s upcoming ‘Donda 2’ album.

The video was shot in black-and-white visuals in dedication to Fivio Foegin’s friend Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson, who was fatally shot in Brooklyn in early February. “T Dott. That’s my baby boy,” said Fivio in the press release of ‘City Of Gods’. T Dott is seen dancing at the end of the video dancing in the studio.

Check out Fivio Foreign’s latest music video for ‘City Of Gods’ featuring Alicia Keys and Kanye West below. Along with Fivio speaking on how the iconic New York record came about with DJ Clue.

