Trinidad and Tobago’s artist, Zebee, tell a ghetto love story in video ‘Savage’: Watch

Trinidad and Tobago’s Zeebee tells a ghetto love story in one of his latest videos ‘Savage’. The video is packed with action, as he explains to his lovers’ ex-boyfriend he is better off leaving her alone. I think any girl would consider him a heartthrob, the way he goes to bat for his girl. This Soca/Dancehall introduces a cinematic feel, as it reminds me of one of my favorite movies, “City of God‘. Catch Zebee’s fire new video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

