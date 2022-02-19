Trinidad and Tobago’s artist, Zebee, tell a ghetto love story in video ‘Savage’: Watch

    Trinidad and Tobago’s Zeebee tells a ghetto love story in one of his latest videos ‘Savage’. The video is packed with action, as he explains to his lovers’ ex-boyfriend he is better off leaving her alone. I think any girl would consider him a heartthrob, the way he goes to bat for his girl. This Soca/Dancehall introduces a cinematic feel, as it reminds me of one of my favorite movies, “City of God‘. Catch Zebee’s fire new video below.

    Written by ReMyD

    ReDD ReMy'D is GRUNGECAKE's first Global Music Features Writer.

    SavageZebee