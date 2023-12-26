Interview: Tennessee publisher Jakia Cheatham-Myles talks motherhood, role models, and running her platform

In July, GRUNGECAKE CEO/Editor, Richardine Bartee, appeared on Clarksville, Tennesse-bred publisher Jakia Cheatham-Myles’ website—prettywomenhustleonline.com—to introduce herself to an online audience predominantly consisting of women doing amazing things. At the time of the feature, Richardine had the opportunity to speak to her about being consistent and her popular brand that often highlights obscure artists and music news, GRUNGECAKE.

In turn, the native New Yorker interviewed Jakia Cheatham-Myles, the site’s owner about her businesses, faith, musical interests, and more. Check out the chat below to learn more about Richardine’s fellow CEO/Editor.

GRUNGECAKE: One could only imagine what made you start your business, but we’ll let you inspire us further with your response. What made you launch your website? Was there a vacancy in this space that motivated you?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: Looking back, I started Pretty Women Hustle at a time in my life when I released my first book. I was young and so excited and just knew that I would be able to share my story with publications all over the world. That wasn’t the case at all, I was told no by several publications because I didn’t have previous media placements or because I didn’t have the funds to pay for a feature. Immediately, I realized that there is a need for indie artists, entrepreneurs, authors, etc to share their stories on a larger scale without the worry of being rejected. We have now had the pleasure of sharing the stories of well over 1,500+ female creatives since officially launching in 2021.

GRUNGECAKE: I read the website’s story, but it doesn’t tell us much about you. What’s your background? Is Pretty Women Hustle your main thing or occupation? How long have you had a passion for writing and editing?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: I definitely need to fix that and add more of my background to the site. I am a wife and mother of two awesome kiddos. I am a 4x author, inspirational Christian speaker, Scoliosis advocate and Christian influencer. When I am not sharing the stories of women in business, I can be found on my personal platform praying for women around the world. During the week, I am a full-time college student and administrator at a local preschool in my community.

My passion for writing goes back to [my] childhood; taking creative writing classes and being a part of my high school’s literary magazine.

GRUNGECAKE: You have a section on your website dedicated to authors: 100 Authors in 100 Days. What inspired you to go that route? It must be hard to pick, but which featured author did you connect with the most and why?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: Yes, ‘100 Authors in 100 Days’ is absolutely one of my favourite series that we do on the site. I love being able to share the journey of becoming an author from different perspectives. When reading the interviews in this section, you will notice that we take you from concept all the way to when the person published and it allows you to really gain an understanding of the creative process behind that specific book.

I love every story that we have shared thus far, but if I had to choose one, out of all the features: I would have to say I resonated with a lady by the name of Tiara Riley. Tiara is an author, motivational speaker and mompreneur. In her feature, she tells us about her journey to creating her book ’23 and Finally Loving Me’. When speaking with Tiara, I was able to really understand her passion and the message behind her book. She created this book at one of the darkest moments of her life when battling depression. She discusses her faith, how she approaches self-care and the routine she has for herself.

GRUNGECAKE: When I shared the inspirational interview you did with me, men wanted to know if you have a section on the website for men/male-presenting/non-binary business owners. Was there a demand that made you add that section to the website?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: Since launching, we have had a huge demand for sharing the stories of men who hustle. We try to remain inclusive, but our platform is for women in business. Throughout the year, we have opened it up to feature a few men doing amazing things, but we keep it to a minimum. We have an annual magazine dedicated to men in business now as well: Men Who Hustle.

GRUNGECAKE: When you listen to music, who are your go-to artists? What about them or their content that made you a fan? Are you a fan of any Afro songs or Afro artists?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: I come from a musical family, so music is my go-to for inspiration, motivation, and even in those down moments. I am more of a Christian, Contemporary Gospel, Christian R&B, and some good ole quartet music lover.

Christian:

Cece Winans

Jekalyn Carr

Contemporary Gospel:

Kierra Sheard

Tasha Cobbs

Koryn Hawthorne

My family (Justin Radford)

Christian R&B:

CeJae

Yung Kriss

Christian Hip-Hop:

Porsha Love

Quartet:

Tim Rogers

Lisa Knowles

Glorified from Alabama

R&B:

My brother Jxdy Hill

Afro Artists:

I love Tems, Yemi Alade, and Libianca

When it comes to music it just has to speak to me and if I connect with it, I am a fan.

GRUNGECAKE: Which American city are you from? How would you say it shaped who you are as an individual and a businesswoman? Do you have any other websites or businesses?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: I am a native of Clarksville, Tennessee about fifty minutes from Nashville, Tennessee (Country Music Capital). Clarksville gave me my start. I discovered my love and passion for writing and sharing the stories of women in business while living in Tennessee. The people, the examples, and the community. It made me who I am and helped me stay focused. I watch these ladies and know what I am aiming for.

Women from my hometown who inspire me: Treva Gordon (one of my first examples of a Black woman doing things in the media world). Secondly, [it] would be JRenee (Jessica Jones). She is an example of entrepreneurship done right. She is an author, business woman and woman of faith and she displays that in the work she does. Dr Shameka Dean is one of my absolute favourite influencers. She is an author and speaker, but most importantly a woman of faith. Her story of going from busy entrepreneur to implementing rest and family time is inspiring. Tiffany Perkins is an entrepreneur and businesswoman taking our community by storm by creating events that our community absolutely needs. Her platform and work ethic is unmatched.

Other businesses: I have an online community relaunching January 1 for women of faith (TheChurchGirlLifestyle). I have a community for those who are scoliosis warriors (‘More Than Scoliosis’) and I have my personal platform where I pray and encourage women of faith.

GRUNGECAKE: Running a website/online business of your magnitude isn’t easy. It takes time, care, planning and executing consistently for your growing audience. Would you say you dedicated significant time to maintaining it at the beginning stages? Would you say you are currently giving it the same amount of energy?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: We are barely three years in and I still feel like I am in the beginning stages. Some weeks, I find myself working two to three hours a day and others, I pull twelve-hour shifts. One thing I have noticed is that it takes work to run a platform that shares stories, daily of women doing extraordinary things.

GRUNGECAKE: To anyone reading this who might want to reach out, what should they know before contacting you?

Jakia Cheatham-Myles: If you are a woman in business doing extraordinary things in business and or faith, we would love to hear your story. Please email us your bio or media kit to info@prettywomenhustle.com. Thank you so much for this opportunity.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

