Bhad Bhabie—real name Danielle Bregoli—shared two new maternity photos. Wrapped in a white cloth, the Onlyfans model known for coining “Cash [sic] me outside, how ’bout that?” popularised from her appearance on Dr Phil, the Florida-born catchphrase queen is all grown up. The twenty-year-old, pregnant with her first daughter shared with her boyfriend, Le Vaugh, also showed off images of the new white G-Wagon purchased by her unborn child’s father.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket