Art news: 2 men arrested for “stealing” Banksy’s work in Peckham

Photos: Instagram

Over the weekend in art news, at least two men were arrested for allegedly stealing Banksy’s latest public art—a road sign featuring a red stop sign with three military drones painted on its surface. The Associated Press said, “A man in his 40s was in custody on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the Metropolitan police said. A suspect in his 20s who was arrested Saturday was released on bail.”

On Friday, the world’s well-known street artist and political activist debuted his new work in South-East London (Peckham). Although it did not “live” on-site for a day, people/fans think it is a calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. What do you think?

