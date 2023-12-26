Austrailian cook Bill Granger dies at 54

Australian food writer, master chef, and restaurateur Bill Granger has died at the age of 54.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Granger (@bill.granger)

The family of the food writer confirmed on Instagram he had died peacefully in hospital on Christmas Day.

Granger’s wife, Natalie Elliott, and three daughters, Edie, Inès, and Bunny, were at his bedside, the post said.

Granger was born in Melbourne and became a global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning more than three decades, having taught himself to cook. He was remembered on Wednesday as the person primarily responsible for the global popularity of avocado on toast and developing a distinctive style of Australian breakfast and brunch – so much so that he became widely known as the “godfather” of avocado toast.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

