Erica Banks shares spicy video for ‘Slim Waist’ produced by SGT J: Watch

Today, Texas rapper Erica Banks unleashed the NSFW video for her new record ‘Slim Waist’ with production by SGT J, the wizard behind her hit record ‘Buss It‘, which had Travis Scott on the remix. The “Flow Queen” stands with five friends at the cash register, ready to serve the next customer as the video begins. This time last year, Eric Banks was buzzing in these TikTok streets with the success of the dance challenge created by Erika Davila that changed everything. Now, she’s a hit record in and ready to do it again. Listen to the song below and watch the music video directed by LCRS to get a glimpse into a day in the life of a sex shoppe worker.

