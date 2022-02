Fresh off a highly successful 2021 and recognition from the Recording Academy, Nigerian superstar Laycon returns with his first official single of 2022. It is titled ‘New Dimension’, and it ushers in a more polished commercial sound for the rising artist-led with the hypnotising, romantic saxophone. Check out the record below. It will be challenging to play it one time.

