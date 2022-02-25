Watch Meek Mill’s new artist Tafia show us how he’s ‘Been On It’

Are you a die-hard fan of Rap music? Then, you may have heard in 2019 that Meek Mill‘s record label made a deal with Roc Nation. Tafia, the Haitian-American artist who taught himself how to rap during a seven-year bid in federal prison, hails from the Northside of Miami, Florida. He isn’t quite like his competitors. In his hometown, he met Meek Mill on a yacht. They rode jet skis to meet him, and the rest is history.

Tafia’s forthcoming project, ‘Mention My Name’, will be the first one to release under the new Dream Chaser Records (Roc Nation). The mixtape features the late Young Dolph, Vory, Jeremih, Nigeria’s Davido and Rob49. Check out the official video for the release below to watch the young artist riding around the hood in a foreign.

