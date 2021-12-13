Ed Sheeran announces remix for Fireboy DML’s ‘Peru’ during chat with Elton John

During a recent conversation with musical icon Elton John, British hit-maker Ed Sheeran shared that he is on the remix to Fireboy DML’s hit record ‘Peru’. He detailed how the collaboration came to be with an enthusiasm that could fuel a rocket. Crediting Jamal Edwards at SBTV, he says, “You know, so, I got sent this a week ago. Friend of mine, Jamal, who runs SBTV, sent it to me. He said Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song. This song is blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment, and their club scene runs over Christmas. So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England. But, yeah, I’ve done the remix to this song, but this is the original. It’s an earworm, and it’s addictive. And I’m obsessed with it. I mean, Cherry will tell you, I’ve had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week.”

‘Peru’ has over 16.5 million streams on Spotify and counting. Watch the clip below to hear it yourself.

