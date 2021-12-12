in Music, Videos

Nigerian-American artist Obie Iyoha shares performance video for ‘Something’: Watch

Over the Summer, Apple Music selected the Clemzy-produced record for its playlists.

Photos: Courtesy of the artist

    Obie Iyoha
    In a room with moving clouds projected onto its wall, Nigerian-American artist Obie Iyoha performs his latest release, ‘Something’. The song is about falling in love with a woman but feeling mildly apprehensive about whether the admiration is authentic on her end. Although someone may make you feel good about yourself, it is natural to wonder why they are around. It is one of the most unfortunate and inevitable tales of becoming or being affluent or famous. It has been that way since the beginning of value and currency-related advantages.

    In a recent tweet, the Detroit-based singer-rapper with roots in Benin, Nigeria, announced the release of his forthcoming album ‘The Sky Might Fall’. Watch the live performance below-featuring guitar by Ramone Fuentes, shot by Will Fairbanks. If you like what you’re hearing, stream the original song below, too.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

