Nigerian singer-songwriter Lekinzee shares visual for ‘One Question’ featuring Wale Sax: Watch

    “Sweet pass Ghana Jollof”

    Less than two weeks ago, Nigerian singer-songwriter Lekinzee released the official visual for ‘One Question’ featuring Wale Sax. From the video’s start, Lekinzee—real name Oloyemide Olamilekan Joshua—arrives at his destination with a young lady in a classic car. He walks her to the entrance like a gentleman, where two men wait for arrival. Lekinzee tries to enter, and he is pushed to the ground. Another woman stops to see if he is okay. Then, she gives him her number, and eventually, he calls her, and they link up.

    Watch the video below-featuring cameos from Father DMW and the Amazing Boys Records CEO himself, Amazing Boss, to see how it ends.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

