DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveil video for ‘Neighborhood Superstar’: Watch

DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have been quite a pair lately. After dropping single ‘HIT’ last month, the duo last week announced the second single ‘Neighborhood Superstar’ and new collaboration tape, ‘Better Than You’, set to release on Friday, March 4.

Today, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Againunveiled the music video to their single ‘Neighborhood Superstar’. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is still under house arrest in Utah, so the two rappers have to shoot their scenes in different locations and edit the footage together.

Both rappers have received their share of negative energy from the internet recently. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been beefing with probably the most popular rapper in Lil Durk, and DaBaby is facing a lawsuit from DaniLeigh’s brother following a fight with him in a bowling alley.

I can see the rappers taking on the “me vs the world” mentality on this tape, and fittingly so. Check out DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s newest music video for ‘Neighborhood Superstar’ below and be on the lookout for collab tape on Friday.

