Bronx stars Connie Diiamond and Remy Ma flame their ‘Ghetto & Ratchet’ verses: Watch the video

It’s what we’ve been waiting for, honestly.

Today, just three hours ago, our queen, Connie Diiamond released the official music video to her latest remix to ‘Ghetto & Ratchet’ with none other than the legendary Bronx spitter Remy Ma. Keeping the simplistic theme of the last few remixes, the shot perpetuates Diiamond donning her black high-fashion look, signature blue tresses, and smoky vocals over the high-tempo Jersey club-styled production. When we came across Conniie Diiamond’s deep voice and saw her visuals many years ago, we likened her to a mix between Missy Elliott and Remy Ma. Now, she’s living out her dreams and ours through this collaboration. Watch the music video below, and tell a friend to tell a friend about what’s going on here!

