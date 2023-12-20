in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos, Trending

Bronx stars Connie Diiamond and Remy Ma flame their ‘Ghetto & Ratchet’ verses: Watch the video

It’s what we’ve been waiting for, honestly.

Today, just three hours ago, our queen, Connie Diiamond released the official music video to her latest remix to ‘Ghetto & Ratchet’ with none other than the legendary Bronx spitter Remy Ma. Keeping the simplistic theme of the last few remixes, the shot perpetuates Diiamond donning her black high-fashion look, signature blue tresses, and smoky vocals over the high-tempo Jersey club-styled production. When we came across Conniie Diiamond’s deep voice and saw her visuals many years ago, we likened her to a mix between Missy Elliott and Remy Ma. Now, she’s living out her dreams and ours through this collaboration. Watch the music video below, and tell a friend to tell a friend about what’s going on here!

Connie DiiamondGhetto & RatchetGhetto & Ratchet (Remy Ma Remix)Remy Ma

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nigeria’s global superstar Rema silences critics in ‘DND’ video: Watch