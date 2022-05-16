Bronx legend Remy Ma gets honoured with street sign on Bronx Walk of Fame

This weekend (Saturday, May 14), famous rapper Remy Ma was honoured with her street sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame in her hometown. On her Instagram, the celebrated rapper wrote the following message:

Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx! I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the BX22 bus, she captioned the post. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is; I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career is the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from, and I’m excited to see where I’m going.

Other inductees included Eif Rivera, who directed the Power Ghost, Raising Kanan, Force, BMF, For Life, FBI, and Chicago PD, and Luis Antonio.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

