Watch Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug’s auction-themed visual for ‘Climate’ featuring Offset

The video featuring Offset is currently sitting at #16 on YouTube’s Trending for Music chart.

BigXthaPlug brought the storyline to life for his hit song ‘Climate’ featuring the legendary rapper Offset, formerly one-third of Migos, two days ago. Before the music plays, the husky-voiced Dallas rapper asserts himself—whilst attending an auction with plenty other affluent men. In the room, anxious bidders flag down the auctioneer to hopefully get their hands on jewellery, starting with a $100 million proffer. Watch the video to see how it ends, and last but not least, make sure you stay away from the snakes.

