Nigeria’s global superstar Rema silences critics in ‘DND’ video: Watch

Interrupt your friends and coerce them to check out this Meji Alabi-directed visual today.

Rema, one of Africa’s efficient and celebrated musical exports, released the official music video for his latest record, ‘DND’. Taken from the Benin City champion’s five-track ‘RAVAGE’ EP, synonymous to the pulse of the musical production, the high-speed police chase evokes adrenaline one may feel, trying to get away in hopes of living with some sense of freedom—away from the press (who ask the “necessary” questions for the public), the ladies (that come with their set of problems), and remaining a bunk bed mate (with anyone in prison). In the end, Rema stands alone in a land with the person we’ve all got—seemingly—in the end.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

