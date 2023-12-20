Nigeria’s global superstar Rema silences critics in ‘DND’ video: Watch

Rema, one of Africa’s efficient and celebrated musical exports, released the official music video for his latest record, ‘DND’. Taken from the Benin City champion’s five-track ‘RAVAGE’ EP, synonymous to the pulse of the musical production, the high-speed police chase evokes adrenaline one may feel, trying to get away in hopes of living with some sense of freedom—away from the press (who ask the “necessary” questions for the public), the ladies (that come with their set of problems), and remaining a bunk bed mate (with anyone in prison). In the end, Rema stands alone in a land with the person we’ve all got—seemingly—in the end.

Interrupt your friends and coerce them to check out this Meji Alabi-directed visual today.

