Missy Elliott is now the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Virginia native beat the domestic violence of her childhood and went on to become an influential hip-hop icon over the years.
After getting her start producing alongside Timbaland and writing for Diddy, Ginuwine, and the late Aaliyah, she released 5 consecutive platinum albums that still impact music to this day.
She was inducted alongside Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael.
