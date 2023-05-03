Missy Elliott has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Photo: Courtesy of Maro Hagopian (SiriusXM)

    Missy Elliott is now the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

    The Virginia native beat the domestic violence of her childhood and went on to become an influential hip-hop icon over the years.

    After getting her start producing alongside Timbaland and writing for Diddy, Ginuwine, and the late Aaliyah, she released 5 consecutive platinum albums that still impact music to this day.

    She was inducted alongside Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael.

