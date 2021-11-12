College basketball 2021-22 is underway. Gonzaga Bulldogs is the preseason #1 team

The long-awaited College Men’s basketball season is finally here, ending nearly several months of inactivity. The official tip-off was on Tuesday, where we saw a total of 22 teams in the AP Top 25 were in action with several close calls and one huge upset among the results. Ninth-ranked Duke knocks off tenth rank Kentucky, 79-71, in a dominant effort by the Blue Devils. The Kansas Jayhawks’s were able to run away with a 13-point victory against a Michigan State team that showed concerning issues to those who expected the Spartans to go far.

Though we are still in uncharted territory with a backdrop of continued COVID-19 protocols, new NIL rules and Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour at Duke, arenas are packed again, and fans are excited to see their team attempt a run for the NCAA championship on April 4 in New Orleans.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the preseason pick to win it all this year, but they may have a “too much talent problem”. Even last year, when the Zags had multiple lottery picks and All-Americans, it was pretty much a six- or seven-man rotation. This season, stars filled the lineup top to bottom in Drew Timme, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft in Chet Holmgren, a returning starter at point guard in Andrew Nembhard, a third-team All-Big 12 guard in Rasir Bolton, two five-star guards Nolan Hickman, Hunter Sallis and another returner who started 17 games last year in Anton Watson.

Will preseason No. 1 Gonzaga stay at the top and finally win a national title?

