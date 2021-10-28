Stream Nigerian rising artist Buju’s seven-track project ‘Sorry I’m Late’

Buju, now known across the globe after featuring on the deluxe version of Wizkid’s GRAMMY-nominated album ‘Made In Lagos’, has just released his new project ‘Sorry I’m Late’ through EMPIRE. The Nigerian Afropop artist from Gbagada, Ogun State, sings about keeping his spirit high (‘Never Stopped’), treating his girl like his property (‘Something Sweet’) and the things that bother him (‘I Do’). The lone feature of the project (‘Ogechukwu’) is The Cavemen. This fantastic African band should be on everyone’s radar because of their wicked live performances in Lagos! Listen to the smooth sailing twenty-minute stream of Afrobeats mixed with hints of Ampiano (‘Kilometer’) and various other genres (‘For Here’) below.

If you can’t get enough of his vocals at the start of ‘Mood’ or the electrifying chorus on Wizkid’s album, you can pick up where you left off on ‘Something Sweet’. Lastly, for context, Buju was signed to Burna Boy under his Spaceship Collective for about a year and amicably split. Can’t get enough of Buju, and you need more music to stream? Listen to ‘Outside’.

