If you’re a fan of Afrobeats and West African culture, there’s a chance you know who Buju is, and you’ve fallen in love with his voice. If you haven’t heard the news, the Wizkid collaborator (‘Big Mood’) will host his first concert in Lagos, Nigeria. The live event will be held at the Balmoral Convention Center and is exclusively sold on an app called Abeg. If you are in Nigeria next month, support the artist.

