Fela Kuti’s grandnephew Baba Kuboye falls in love with ‘Kalakuta Girl’: Watch

Which type of merrymaker are you? The one that drinks beer from the bottle or the one that pours the beer into a glass first? If you are the latter, then you and Baba Kuboye are birds of the same feather. In ‘Kalakuta Girl’, the Nigerian saxophonist falls in love with a bald dancer at the famed New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Nigeria. If you love Burna Boy, you will definitely appreciate Baba Kuboye, for their music seems to share the same inspiration—Fela Kuti. However, Baba Kuboye’s sound leans more towards the grittier Highlife and jazzy elements.

The Nigerian Afro-Jazz musician will share the stage with his relatives Femi Kuti and Made Kuti to perform live on June 29, 2022, in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 30 at Menlo Park, California, and then on July 6 in Seattle, Washington.

