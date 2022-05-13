in Music Videos, News

GRAMMY-winning “African Giant” Burna Boy samples Toni Braxton on ‘Last Last’: Watch

The GRAMMY-winning African Giant Burna Boy has released an energetic music video dubbed ‘Last Last’. The music reel flashes by showing Burna Boy’s journey as a successful global superstar. I boundlessly enjoyed the choral punches by hard sounding backing vocalists. They honestly sound like a group of friends wildly singing along to a common tune, pitching in right when the lyrics everyone knows come in. It’s refreshing to the ear! Burna Boy puts on the director’s hat; hence at first watch, the music video feels like a quick glance into Burna Boy’s personal life.

The Nigerian superstar has recently announced his next album called ‘Love, Damini‘ during his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert. Are you hyped for the new album?

