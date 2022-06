A moogy bass introduction ushers us into Eugy‘s latest record, ‘Sweetie Pie’. The gifted British-Ghanaian serves us with more than fifty ways to woo a beautiful woman, doing this in a tuneful manner. Thank you, Eugy! ‘Sweetie Pie’ is deftly crafted, intentionally crammed with rhymes, a technique unique to Eugy. By drowning all elements in Reverb, the ‘Dance For Me’ hitmaker creates a dreamy, alluring atmosphere that marries well with the sexual theme of the record.

