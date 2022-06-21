in Athletes, Sports

Dub nation fans show up by the thousands for the Golden State Warriors 2022 championship parade

Photo: Andscape

The Warriors team and the dub nation fan base took over the streets of San Franciso in a parade celebrating the franchise’s fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons and first since 2018. The epic parade had funny moments, accidents, jewellery, silly dancing, just everything that makes up for a good time.

Stephen Curry can be accused of partying the hardest of all the Warriors and deservingly so. The best three-pointer shooter of all time made sure to bring out the icy necklace and put his “night night” gesture into legendary status after making the sleeping pose a hallmark and dropping the mic in an interview.

The parade’s first hiccup was when Klay Thompson trips, causing him to stumbled and barrel into a woman who was knocked to the ground. At first glance, the woman seems to be fine after the knockdown, but it was a pretty hard fall. But in true party fashion, Klay quickly helped the woman stand up and turned to continue partying.

Overall the parade reached epic proportions, with thousands of fans showing up to fill the streets. The whole Warriors players came in with the parade vibe, for example, Gary Payton II going shirtless, Jordan Poole turning it into a pool party shooting water guns at fans, and wholesome moments with Juan Toscano-Anderson talking about his Black and Mexican heritage and his journey to his first championship at the Warriors parade.

Congratulation to the 2022 NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, on becoming a true dynasty.

Golden State WarriorsNBA

