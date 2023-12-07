in Culture, Music Reviews, News

GRAMMY-nominated Nigerian star 1da Banton shares new track ‘Gbadun’: Listen

Photos: Instagram

GRAMMY-nominated Nigerian producer and successful artist 1da Banton blessed us with a new smooth dance track called ‘Gbadun’ days after announcing the exciting news about signing to RCA/Sony Music France. On the self-produced earworm, the ‘No Wahala’ singer croons about wanting to be happy and not allowing anything but money to concern him. As reported by NotJustOk, 1da Banton plans to release the official music video for the track soon: “As Gbadun reaches the airwaves, fans can anticipate a visual spectacle that complements the vibrant energy of the track. The forthcoming video promises to be a visual feast, providing an immersive experience that brings the essence of the song to life.”

Stream the electrifying danceable tune below. Watch this space for more news from the gifted Port Harcourt singer-songwriter. If you weren’t aware, 1da Banton is enjoying his success as a first-time GRAMMY-nominated producer. It comes as his contributions to his fellow Nigerian creator Davido’s latest album, ‘Timeless’. He produced and co-wrote ‘Na Money’ featuring Angélique Kidjo and The Cavemen and wrote ‘No Competition’.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

