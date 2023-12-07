XG, South Korea-based Japanese girl group, announces new single ‘Winter Without You’

Scoring a cover feature on VOGUE Japan is no easy fit, but it’s another achievement XG can add to their board. Set to become available for fans worldwide in January, the South Korea-based Japanese group will also release a brand new song titled ‘Winter Without You’ on December 8 (midnight JST with its accompanying video out 6 PM JST). Check out the twenty-eight second official video teaser below, as XG are the only Japanese artists to enter Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023, according to their press agent.

