in Music, Culture, News

XG, South Korea-based Japanese girl group, announces new single ‘Winter Without You’

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Scoring a cover feature on VOGUE Japan is no easy fit, but it’s another achievement XG can add to their board. Set to become available for fans worldwide in January, the South Korea-based Japanese group will also release a brand new song titled ‘Winter Without You’ on December 8 (midnight JST with its accompanying video out 6 PM JST). Check out the twenty-eight second official video teaser below, as XG are the only Japanese artists to enter Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023, according to their press agent.

ADVERTISEMENT




Winter Without YouXG

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Watch Nigerian rising artist ODUMODUBLVCK’s official visualiser for ‘WOTOWOTO SEASONING (Remix)’ featuring Black Sherif

GRAMMY-nominated Nigerian star 1da Banton shares new track ‘Gbadun’: Listen