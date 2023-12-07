in Culture, Music Reviews

Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie addresses fake love and jealousy on ‘Otan’

Photo: Instagram

About an hour ago, Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie released the official lyric video for his new track ‘Otan’. In the lyrics, the Tema native sings about fighting a battle with the demons inside of him and thinking about staying in his lane so no one could bother him. On the bouncy beat, the gifted artist continues, revealing he’s “too sensitive” and facing the reality of jealous people in his camp—seemingly. Stream it below and learn the words for the Mogbeatz production now. It is the follow-up to his Afro-Fusion collaboration ‘Till We Die’ with Nigerian star Ruger. Furthermore, Sarkodie surprisingly mentions thoughts of suicidal ideation and the devil emerging whenever blessings are near or in his midst.

