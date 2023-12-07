Sho Madjozi successfully launched Sparkle Braids, a hairline inspired by her young fans

Last month, South African musical star Sho Madjozi, who once had a moment with John Cena on Kelly Clarkson’s television show, launched her first hairline. It’s called Sparkle Braids, and according to multiple outlets including 702, it was “an instant hit, selling out within hours of its pre-order launch.” On December 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa, the star will be at the Mall of Africa between 12-2 PM local time. You are in store for a live performance, exclusive merchandise, her Sparkle braids, her new activity book and more.

🎉MARK YOUR CALENDARS✨

Shoma Fest is coming, FREE of charge:

📅10th Dec

⏰between 12pm & 2pm

📍@MallOfAfricaSA !

💖Join me & @ShoMadjoziStars for a day filled with a musical performance by me✨ & exclusive merch including Sparkle Braids our new activity book & much more! 📚 pic.twitter.com/QpjqOmd5Ge — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) December 2, 2023

