Sho Madjozi successfully launched Sparkle Braids, a hairline inspired by her young fans

Photo: Instagram

Last month, South African musical star Sho Madjozi, who once had a moment with John Cena on Kelly Clarkson’s television show, launched her first hairline. It’s called Sparkle Braids, and according to multiple outlets including 702, it was “an instant hit, selling out within hours of its pre-order launch.” On December 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa, the star will be at the Mall of Africa between 12-2 PM local time. You are in store for a live performance, exclusive merchandise, her Sparkle braids, her new activity book and more.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

