Yugoszn announces self-titled debut EP

Yugoszn, a young rising artist from Lagos, Nigeria, has been soaring since releasing his debut single ‘Before Before’ in 2023. In April, Yugoszn released the follow-up single ‘Renegade’, which did well on TikTok, accumulating over a million views. To his surprise, Cameroonian-American award-winning singer Libianca shared Yugoszn’s ‘Jah’ cover video with her growing fanbase on her Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier in the month, on January 12, the gifted rapper-singer and songwriter released his most-streamed track called ‘Tombstone’, a collaboration with Connor Price. At the time of the recording, the Nigerian artist had less than 20,000 monthly followers on Spotify. Today, he has 470,000.

Continuing to rise on this upward trajectory, Yugoszn will release his seven-track debut self-titled EP on Friday, February 2, 2024, through Benin City Entertainment.

