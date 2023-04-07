Nigeria’s teen heartthrob Yugo shares new single ‘Renegade’

Today, Nigeria’s teen heartthrob Yugo released the latest single titled ‘Renegade’ from his forthcoming debut album. In the lyrics, the artist sings about heartbreak (“you put a knife through my heart and I’m bleeding”) and the number of times his partner lied to him, and the “crimes” she committed against their commitment. Although many young women want to give him the time of day and give him trim, Yugo says he is too apathetic—not interested—to lose himself to the world.

To hear the brand new record produced by Shwoff, press play below and be on the lookout for more releases.

ADVERTISEMENT





