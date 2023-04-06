Amapiano superstar Focalistic announces first stadium show

In recent posts published to his verified Instagram with over two million followers, South African shooting star Focalistic announces his forthcoming first stadium show in his home country. The event will commence on Saturday, June 10, at SuperSport Park.

In November, the ‘Tabela Hape’ artist released a celestial fifteen-track album called ‘Ghetto Gospel’ that received massive support from all streaming platforms and South African media. In February, Focalistic gave the Recording Academy/GRAMMY.com a stellar performance of ‘Sjepa’ for its ‘Global Spin’ series. At the beginning of the month, the Pretoria legend’s explosive collaboration with his Afrobeats giant Davido officially released ‘Champion Sound’ on his highly-anticipated album ‘Timeless’.

The stadium in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa, holds a whopping 22,000 people. We can bet 20,000 plus smiling faces will get to witness Focalistic in his greatness and will be delighted with what the superstar has to convey and potentially announce.

Tickets are now available for purchase.