Watch OTF protégé Esparo’s new video for ‘Brazy’

Two weeks after dropping the smash hit ‘No Motion’ with DJ Bandz, Esparo shares a new single titled ‘Brazy’. The visuals to the JetsonMade-produced track opens up with Esparo dancing-singing about his brazy lifestyle in a Rolls Royce (“Spend a little hunnid’ on this and that”) whilst spraying wads of cash in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT







The OTF-affiliated artist was recently featured on Lil Durk’s recent project ‘Loyal Bros 2’—a sonic compilation of OTF’s finest acts with Esparo leading the pack with his single ‘Please Breathe’ which features Durkioo and label-mate Booka600. ‘Loyal Bros 2’ was the fifth compilation project from the OTF squad following their 2021 release ‘Loyal Bros’. Watch the new video from Esparo below.