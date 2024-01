On January 25, global Nigerian Afrobeats star Oxlade announced his world tour in anticipation of his highly-anticipated album ‘Oxlade From Africa’. The five dates span New Zealand and multiple appearances in Australia as part of a moving festival. Check out the official asset below, and anticipate more announcements regarding his album and show dates this year.

And it begins ✈️ pic.twitter.com/be3twig0zl — ᴏxʟᴀᴅᴇ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴀғʀɪᴄᴀ (@oxladeofficial) January 25, 2024

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket