French luxury brand—Dior—plans to open its first spa in Dubai on April 15, 2024. It will offer a panoramic views of Business Bay, Marasi Marina and Burj Khalifa. According to the information on WWD, it’s 4,305-square foot spa and will be on top of The Lana. It will consist of five single rooms and one-double suite. To read more about the Dior spa, visit this link.

