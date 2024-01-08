Ghanaian artist Darkovibes teams up with Oxlade for ‘Feel Your Body’: Watch the visual

Today, Accra-bred artist Darkovibes, known for experimenting with various sounds, released the official video for his sweet collaboration with Nigeria’s groundbreaking Afrobeats superstar Oxlade. For the upbeat party vibe, it opens with a young woman dressed in athletic wear, stretching her body on a mat. In the next scene, Oxlade appears in an all-white garb holding an instrument. Not before long, DarkoVibes comes to pick her up after a shower and the couple have tea. Check out the official music video for the track produced by Mogbeatz now to get inspired to dance on the floors of your home or in the seats of your cars like the artists and friends do at the end of the video. The track comes from the Apapa, Labone-born artist’s latest full-length album with seventeen tracks titled ‘BUTiFY’ released in October 2023.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

