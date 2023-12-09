Cameroonian-American star Libianca shares new EP ‘Walk Away’ featuring Chlöe, Oxlade, Moliy, and Blaqbonez: Stream

Yesterday, Libianca released a new project called ‘Walk Away’ featuring reputable singers with recognisable buttery vocals and one rapper. Two of her previously released tracks, ‘People’ (with over 520 million streams) and ‘Jah’, made the cut, plus four new ones. If you’re wondering, some topics covered on the extended play are being a blessing, duality, carrying a heavy load, making mistakes, drinking alcohol, and the Lord. Stream the incredible six-track sultry effort below to find new favourites to add to your playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

