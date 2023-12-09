in Extended Plays, Culture, Music, News

Cameroonian-American star Libianca shares new EP ‘Walk Away’ featuring Chlöe, Oxlade, Moliy, and Blaqbonez: Stream

Photo: Instagram

Yesterday, Libianca released a new project called ‘Walk Away’ featuring reputable singers with recognisable buttery vocals and one rapper. Two of her previously released tracks, ‘People’ (with over 520 million streams) and ‘Jah’, made the cut, plus four new ones. If you’re wondering, some topics covered on the extended play are being a blessing, duality, carrying a heavy load, making mistakes, drinking alcohol, and the Lord. Stream the incredible six-track sultry effort below to find new favourites to add to your playlist.

LibiancaWalk Away

