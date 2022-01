Young Nelson, a Nigerian singer from Edo State, recently released the official video for ‘Sexy’. He sings about how attractive his lady is and how her body and mind makes him feel. If you can concur with his thoughts through the songwriting, you will connect to the record on another level. Check out the hazy visual for the danceable music below.

