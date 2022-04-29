GRUNGECAKE

Ibadan’s Young Jonn reignites chart-topping ‘Dada’ with remix featuring Davido

We are experiencing the smooth transition of a producer becoming a megastar right before our eyeballs.

Chocolate City’s forerunner Young Jonn has propped up his already climbing ‘Dada’ off his artistic debut ‘Love Is Not Enough’ EP with a sizzling remix, which features the two-time BET Award winner Davido. Young Jonn is an accomplished Afrobeats producer that has contributed a lot to Afrobeats over the last decade.

The ‘Dada’ music video is wavy, mainly shot in a beach town. Picture this: Waves beating down the rocks ashore, a beautiful goddess clad in a coffee bikini, a gorgeous view from a luxurious condominium. It is what Young Jonn spoonfeeds us as he charmingly tries to woo his lover. A mint strategy! The ‘Dada’ remix will do some numbers for the whole project.

