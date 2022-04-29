Nigerian Drill: King Perryy shares ‘Go German’ featuring Bella Shmurda and Backroad Gee

‘Go German’ is a call to get fans rowdy. The three-minute composition heavily leans towards the UK Drill side of things, as it is characterised by an untameable bassline, a syncopated topline, and of course, some grimey braggadocious bars. Utterly arrogant but smooth. Each of the three artists brings to the table a theme they love best. Money, cars, weed, women, street respect. It’s safe to conclude that they went German with it. Zooming into King Perryy’s marketing strategy, I think it’s worth highlighting that the Nigerian rapper is cleverly incorporating social media challenges to amplify the jam. He has recently announced a ‘Go German’ Open Verse Challenge, which encourages other emcees to jump on the official instrumental and display their skills as gladiators would.

